Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 34,447 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

