Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 50,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7,512.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,888,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.68 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.