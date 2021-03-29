Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

