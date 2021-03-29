Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,946 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.85.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

