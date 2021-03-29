Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.80 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,824,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,996 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

