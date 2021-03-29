Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $625.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $627.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

