Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.20 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 114% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $8.20 million and $611,485.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,314,425 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

