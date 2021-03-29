CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGNH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,384. CardioGenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

