Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Down 0.7%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €129.80 ($152.71) and last traded at €130.20 ($153.18). 96,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €131.10 ($154.24).

Several brokerages have commented on AFX. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.86 ($139.83).

The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 89.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is €128.30 and its 200 day moving average is €117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

