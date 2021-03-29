CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.45

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.45 and last traded at $134.57, with a volume of 1017495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

