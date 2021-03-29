Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 5,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

