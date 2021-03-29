Carry (CRE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.33 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $202.52 million and $48.33 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014083 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,757,537 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

