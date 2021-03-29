Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Carter’s makes up 3.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Carter’s worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,833. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.