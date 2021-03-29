Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.30% of Carter’s worth $381,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

