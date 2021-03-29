Cartesian Growth Corp’s Quiet Period To End on April 5th (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Cartesian Growth’s (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 5th. Cartesian Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cartesian Growth’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Cartesian Growth has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cartesian Growth Corp.

