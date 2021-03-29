Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of CADNF opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Cascades has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

