Caspian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,604.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $22,604.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.37 or 0.00624467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

