Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0012

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Castle has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $24,847.28 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.72 or 0.00369534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004976 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029189 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.24 or 0.05612934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,483,386 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.