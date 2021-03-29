Castleark Management LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 278,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

HD traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.41. 140,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $304.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

