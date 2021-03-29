Castleark Management LLC Sells 37,275 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,275 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $360.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

