Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.20. 160,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $416.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

