Castleark Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, TenCore Partners LP boosted its position in Facebook by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 349,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 53,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $816.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.10.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

