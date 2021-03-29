Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.15. 79,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.28 and its 200-day moving average is $476.34. The company has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

