Catex Token Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $16,289.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

