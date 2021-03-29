Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVCO stock opened at $230.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $232.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
