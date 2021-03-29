Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $230.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $232.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.