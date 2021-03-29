CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 48.1% in March

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEOS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,769. CeCors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

