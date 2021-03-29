CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $257,643.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 94% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $257,643.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00627087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.