Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.32.

Shares of CE opened at $152.69 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

