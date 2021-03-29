Celo (CELO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.71 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $825.24 million and $49.71 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00220359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.50 or 0.00948212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00079790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029913 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

