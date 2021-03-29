Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.71. Celsion shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 2,336,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

