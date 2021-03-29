Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Celsius worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of CELH opened at $43.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 621.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

