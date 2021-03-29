CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
