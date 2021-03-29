Centrality Market Capitalization Tops $123.05 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $123.05 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.47 or 0.00626173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.