Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s current price.

LON:CWR traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,167 ($15.25). 1,487,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,614. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.31. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of GBX 312.50 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,626 ($21.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.42.

In other news, insider Aidan Hughes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,244.84).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

