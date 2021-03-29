Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPWHF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

