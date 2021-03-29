Cesar Johnston Sells 4,110 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $16,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 480,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $18,325.02.

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98.

NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.75. 1,860,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

