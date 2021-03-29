Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

WMT opened at $134.78 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $110.94 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

