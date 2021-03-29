Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $52.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.