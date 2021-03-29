Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,758,000 after purchasing an additional 350,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.