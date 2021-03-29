Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 529.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,021 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.