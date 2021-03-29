Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

