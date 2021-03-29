Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 666.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.2% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $105.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

