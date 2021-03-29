Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 529.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,021 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,777,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,717 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

