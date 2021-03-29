Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.59 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

