Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

