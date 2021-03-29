Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,350 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $240.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

