Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 11,422 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

