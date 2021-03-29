Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $240.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.75 and a 200-day moving average of $224.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

