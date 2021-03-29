Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $167.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

