Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.28 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $193.76 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

